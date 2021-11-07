Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of OUT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.