Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 260,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The firm has a market cap of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

