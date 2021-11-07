Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 10,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 778,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $229,380,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $341.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day moving average of $341.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

