Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $690.26 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $690.26 million and $112.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.