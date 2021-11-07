Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $174.76

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 870,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $208.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

