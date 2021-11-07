Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

PPRUY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 39,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,787. Kering has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

