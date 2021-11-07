CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $297.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

