Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

