ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

ICLR stock traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.33.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

