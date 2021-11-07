Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 11,532 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 584,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.03. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.