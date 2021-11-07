Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,383,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

