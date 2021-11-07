MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.06). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 450,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $348.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

