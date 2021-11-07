Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.