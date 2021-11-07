W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $81.27 Average PT from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

