Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 71,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. SP Plus has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

