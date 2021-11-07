Hive Price Up 1% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $322.90 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,685,717 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

