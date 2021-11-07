Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $118.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

