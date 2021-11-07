Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,084,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,364,000 after buying an additional 78,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.