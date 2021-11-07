SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 328,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

