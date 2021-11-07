NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Announces Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,115. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

