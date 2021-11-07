Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 68,883.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

CRL stock opened at $375.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.