Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,610. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.