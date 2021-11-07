Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives $132.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NUVCF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.