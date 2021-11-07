Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $94,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.60 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

