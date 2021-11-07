Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.