Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

