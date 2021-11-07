Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $231,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

