Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

