Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Codexis worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $40.17 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.