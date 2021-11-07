Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.20. 1,736,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,239. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.