$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $50.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.84 million and the lowest is $50.27 million. Model N reported sales of $41.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 163,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 84.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.