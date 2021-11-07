Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,673. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $212.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

