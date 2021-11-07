Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

