The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,687. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

