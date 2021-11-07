The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.
Shares of GEO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,687. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
