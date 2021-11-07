$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.47.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 30.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

