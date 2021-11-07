Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 173,240 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,240 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $39,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,168,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -138.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

