Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $124,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $292.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

