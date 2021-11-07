Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3,683.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,663 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

