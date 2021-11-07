Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $289.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.78 and a twelve month high of $291.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

