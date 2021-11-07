Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,852 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

