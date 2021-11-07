TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Volume of $29,392.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $29,392.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 198.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

