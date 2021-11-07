KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

