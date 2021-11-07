Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $12.31 Million in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.