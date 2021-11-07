Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 9,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,702. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

