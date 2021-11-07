Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target at $2.87

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 2,384,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,996. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

