Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,466,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,479. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

