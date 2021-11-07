Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 326,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.42 and a one year high of $432.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.85 and a 200-day moving average of $399.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.