Forestar Group’s (FOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

