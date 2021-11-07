Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.
SYRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 524,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,270. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
