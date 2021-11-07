Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

SYRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 524,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,270. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

