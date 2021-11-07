DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 110,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,090 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.